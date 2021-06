© Salon/Getty Images



Thousands of Hours of Video Unseen

"We're going to look at relevant sections, trying to identify points of conflict and egress. I want a general, overall sense of the full spectrum of behavior in and around the Capitol."

"The security footage, which did not include audio, appeared to show the police officer gesturing toward the doors as these individuals walked past him. Once at the double doors, one of the five individuals pushed the left door's crash bar and this time, it opened. All five individuals exited the building at approximately 2:33 p.m."

"allowing people from the outside of the building to gain entry into the Capitol. At 2:34 p.m., as people began to enter through this door, the police officer who was in the vicinity of this door one minute earlier, walked into another hallway away from this door and out of the view of the security camera."

"[A]round the time that Ashli Babbitt was shot, security footage showed one of the five police officers at this upper west terrace doorway looking over his shoulder toward the interior of the Capitol building. At that point, this officer appeared to say something to another officer standing in front of him. Both officers, followed by their three other colleagues, appeared to slowly retreat from the doorway, allowing a surge of people to, once again, enter the building."

Pushing Back on the Narrative

"Unequal Administration of Justice"

"It is amazing the attacks we're enduring for honestly talking about this. There is a rich and complex story to what happened on January 6, and lots of people with lots of motivations. We are trying to get answers."

About the Author:

Julie Kelly is a political commentator and senior contributor to American Greatness. She is the author of Disloyal Opposition: How the NeverTrump Right Tried―And Failed―To Take Down the President. Her past work can be found at The Federalist and National Review. She also has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, The Hill, Chicago Tribune, Forbes, and Genetic Literacy Project. She is the co-host of 'Happy Hour podcast with Julie and Liz.'

During a pre-trial detention hearing on Friday —— the D.C. District Court judge made that false claim.the Obama appointee told the lawyer representingan alleged Oath Keeper and former U.S. Marine with no criminal record. (Mehta denied the government's motion for detention but admitted it was a "close call.")Videos taken by people at the Capitol not onlybut, as American Greatness exclusively reported last month, USCP officers also cautioned several protesters how they should behave.In fact, in an anonymous interview with the Gateway Pundit in May, Dolan himself described how someone inside the Capitol opened the doors. (Dolan was arrested three days after the interview was posted.)In Mehta's defense, he only has access to cherry-picked video evidence provided by the Justice Department, under seal by insisting the recordings are "highly sensitive" government material. Judges, defense attorneys, and Capitol defendants are at the mercy of whatever damning clips federal prosecutors produce for any given case.A select group of lawmakers, however, is authorized to view the raw footage:As ranking member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Johnson has directed his staff to closely examine the recordings to get a detailed account of what happened that day.Johnson told me by phone on Friday:Johnson's office already has flagged a slice of footage that may seriously undermine the accepted narrative — perpetuated by federal judges in court hearings and nearly everyone else — that "insurrectionists" broke into the building without permission.In a letter to acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman last week, Johnson zeroed in on the suspicious activity of several individuals around 2:30 p.m. — right before more than 300 protesters entered the building through doors on the upper west terrace. Moments before, according to Johnson's letter, an "unauthorized" person tried unsuccessfully to open a set of double doors.Five people returned to the double doors shortly thereafter and walked past a USCP officer.But the last person to leave left the door ajar,an unarmed female Air Force veteran.with the officers present at the upper west terrace;He also asked how an inside door locked at 2:26 p.m. was unlocked in the presence of at least one USCP officer seven minutes later.If they were "unauthorized," the individuals couldn't have been congressional staffers or USCP officers. (Or could they be?) Were they the paid agitators many people on the ground that day continue to insist provoked the siege?Unlike most of his Republican colleagues, Johnson, who has not yet announced whether he will run for reelection next year, thankfully is pushing back on some of the central claims about January 6. During a Senate Homeland Security Committee meeting in February,He read aloud a detailed account by J. Michael Waller published in The Federalist that described The idea there were "groups of provocateurs and agitators also is holding up," Johnson said to me.Johnson correctly concludessince no handguns were found at the scene; FBI Director Chris Wray last week confirmed Johnson's statement in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. "You don't hear too many people calling it an 'armed insurrection' anymore. They dropped the 'armed' part," he told me.By contradicting the groupthink on January 6, Johnson is taking fire from the usual suspects while most of his Senate colleagues remain silent. Johnson said:who promised to make the Capitol breach probe his top priority and compared January 6 to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Joined by only four other Republican senators, Johnson authored a June 7 letter to Garland regarding his department'sThe letter detailed the discrepancies between how the Justice Department is treating January 6 protesters versus those involved in the "2020 unrest" associated with George Floyd protests over the summer. Picking up on American Greatness' reporting over the past few months that has exposed the senators asked if any 2020 protesters were denied bail and placed in solitary confinement.During an interview aired Sunday night,Great question. Unfortunately, we know the answer.