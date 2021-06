© Matthew McDermott



President of his Upper West Side block association for the past 23 years, he looked out for his neighbors during the pandemic. He dropped off masks and kept extra heaters in his rent-controlled apartment for seniors. He raised morale with a weekly street dance to show his support for essential workers.A Red Cross volunteer after the 9/11 attacks, the 69-year-old security consultant once received a police commendation for heroism after saving a woman from being mugged.Unmarried, and caring for his 94-year-old mother, he was a well-loved character in the quiet residential area.He was in a friend's room at the JW Marriott a 30-minute walk away when the Capitol breach occurred.Nonetheless,The FBI told Bolanos he was raided because ofAn FBI agent phoned Bolanos the Sunday after the riot and left a message. He returned the call the next day, but never heard back.At the time he was staying at his mother's apartment in Washington Heights because she had been moved to rehab and he was facing the difficult decision of whether she should move into permanent care.On Feb. 4, four FBI agents arrived unannounced and interviewed him for 25 minutes.He told them he caught a train to Washington on Jan. 6 and arrived at the Ellipse to meet a friend who had flown from California with a girlfriend to watch Trump's speech.Bolanos is a registered Democrat, but calls himself "an independent at heart." He liked Trump's policies, but was never a Trump fanatic. He strived to keep politics out of his leadership role, knowing his neighbors were a mixture of ultra-progressives and closet conservatives.Trump's speech was boring, and the day was cold and blustery, said Bolanos, so at about 12:40 p.m.,That's where they were when the Capitol barricades were breached at 12:57 p.m.One inside the room was taken at 1:41 p.m. Another out the window of the street below was taken at 1:45 p.m. Another photo was taken at 2:04 p.m. inside a hotel elevator. He says that is when they decided to head back to the Capitol to see what had happened with the Electoral College count.when invaders smashed windows and stormed the Capitol Unbeknownst to Bolanos, inside the building, Ashli Babbitt has just been shot.The riot was all over.The only disorder he remembers seeing was a pile of overturned bike racks.In the distance he could see people climbing a wall of the Capitol. "But I couldn't process it. I thought why they are climbing it."He told the FBI agents all of this.of peaceful crowds and told them he could provide more videos from a camera in his apartment. They said they would call Monday, but never did.The next Thursday at 6 a.m., he was awakened in his mother's apartment by loud banging.They also hadissued by District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein, which named Bolanos as theThe front door of his empty apartment was being broken down in a simultaneous raid.The warrant authorized the federal agents torelating to crimes includingThe FBI ransacked both apartments, upending drawers, trashing his mother's bedroom. He was handcuffed and taken outside to an FBI car to be interrogated for four hours.Anand was there to film his shame. NBC quoted "sources" saying charges against him were imminent. The story would be repeated in two local publications.He started feeling sick at about 11 a.m., so theThe neighbors he had helped all those years have turned their backs on him. One woman who cooked him a nice dinner last Thanksgiving wrote him a nasty note: "I hope Antifa gets you."Bolanos is bereft. He has not been charged, and insists he has committed no crime.But like thousands of other law-abiding Americans who went to Washington on Jan. 6 to see the president speak, his life has been ruined byThe violence that day was terrible and those responsible are being prosecuted to the full extent of the law, as they should be. But the overkill stinks of the sort of political purge you see in Communist China Meanwhile, the violent rioters and looters of the "Summer of Love" continue to get off scot-free . This is not justice.