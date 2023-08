© Allison Dinner/AP Photo.jpg



"The defendants understood the stakes, and they embraced their role in bringing about a 'revolution. They unleashed a force on the Capitol that was calculated to exert their political will on elected officials by force and to undo the results of a democratic election. The foot soldiers of the right aimed to keep their leader in power. They failed. They are not heroes; they are criminals."

"[W]hile freedom, democracy, and the Constitution prevailed on January 6th, it was not without cost. Alongside the enduring legacy of bravery and honor by those who defended our country, a harsh reality has emerged — political violence is not some foreign concept that exists only in faraway lands, it exists here too."

"[T]he Government claimed the republic was in jeopardy and seeks to treat these misguided patriots as terrorists. This is grievously wrong ... The challenge in divided times is not to divide and conquer, but to build bridges between people who love this country, sometimes in shockingly different ways."

The proposed jail sentences would nearly double the lengthiest Jan. 6 sentence handed down to date.Prosecutors are seeking 33-year prison sentences forwho they say aimed to foment a revolution on Jan. 6 to keep former President Donald Trump in power.The proposed jail sentences would— a decision prosecutors say reflects the pivotal role that Proud Boys leaders played in stoking and exacerbating the violence at the Capitol that day.Prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo released Thursday night:Both Tarrio and Biggs were convicted of seditious conspiracy in May by a jury who also found alliesof the grave offense. Prosecutors are seeking 30 years for Rehl and 27 years for Nordean.Pezzola may be the best known of the group, however. He shattered a Senate-wing window with a stolen police riot shield, triggering the breach of the Capitol itself. Prosecutors are seekingNordean, Biggs, Pezzola and Rehl have been in prison since early 2021, and Tarrio has been in jail since his arrest in February 2022.Prosecutors spent much of the memo describing the trauma the attack caused for members of Congress and outnumbered police officers, many of whom were injured defending the building. The attack, which the Justice Department says was sparked in significant ways by the Proud Boys,— a designation that would result in sharply increased sentences. They wrote:who presided over the contentious four-month trial of the Proud Boys leaders earlier this year. Defense lawyers repeatedly argued that despite the group's presence at the Capitol,Nordean, Biggs and Rehl are seeking sentences that would range between one and three years — and largely be fulfilled by the time that the three men have already spent in prison while awaiting trial.But prosecutors cast the group's actions as significantly more calculated and sinister. They described the group as launching an "assault" on the Capitol that started at 10 a.m., when a group of 200 carefully selected members of the Proud Boys amassed at the Washington Monument. They marched down the mall, away from the site of Trump's rally, and to the lightly defended Capitol grounds, where they whipped up the crowd into a frenzy before rioters stormed the barricades.Videos show Nordean, Biggs and Rehl at the front of the crowd at pivotal moments, with pockets of other Proud Boys joining skirmishes, removing metal bike racks that police were using to keep the crowd at bay and facilitating the larger mob's access to Capitol grounds.Several members of the Proud Boys would ignite a brawl near the Senate wing of the building just before Pezzola barreled through with a riot shield to break into the building, where he would smoke a cigar and film himself reciting a Proud Boys slogan.in part because he was arrested and ordered to stay away from Washington two days earlier when he arrived in the city. Prosecutors revealed evidence at trial thatafter a pro-Trump march.But prosecutors say Tarrio continued to rally his men from afar, urging them to remain in the Capitol as police worked frantically to clear it and comparing his allies to Founding Fathers as the violence unfolded on TV. Prosecutors also recounted evidence that Tarrio had received from a girlfriend a few days before Jan. 6 a document titledthat outlined a plan for occupying government buildings in order to derail the transfer of power.The Proud Boys' arc as a group was a central element of the lengthy trial. They gained prominence during the Trump administration for their street clashes with liberal protesters. But theirwhen asked by moderator Chris Wallace if he would condemn the group's violent tactics.Evidence at trial showed the Proud Boys took his words as a rallying cry and their ranks quickly swelled. The group, led by Tarrio, quickly rallied to Trump's defense after his apparent defeat in the 2020 election, echoing his claims of fraud and taking to the streets in November and December for marches in Washington that would turn violent. But it was when Trump called supporters to Washington on Jan. 6 — in a tweet that urged them to "Be there. Will be wild" — that the group started planning for a much larger effort, prosecutors said.a defense attorney for Biggs and Rehl, made a different sort of plea in his call for "time-served" sentences for his clients. He cast the trial as part of a larger political battle with the Proud Boys getting caught in the crossfire.