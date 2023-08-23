© Baac3nes / Getty Images

Inside the RMIT Fact Checking Operation - Who are the internet's arbiters of truth?

"Save for the issues of accuracy and transparency, the applicant's staff do not get involved in advocacy or publicise their views on policy issues the organization might fact check in such a way as might lead a reasonable member of the public to see the organization's work as biased."

"The applicant is not as an organization affiliated with nor declares or shows support for any party, any politician or political candidate, nor does it advocate for or against any policy positions on any issues save for transparency and accuracy in public debate."

How RMIT uses Facebook's internal systems to de-rank journalism it disagrees with

In her 2018 Parkes Oration: "The Uluru Statement from the Heart isn't just the first one-page statement; it's actually a very lengthy document of about 18 to 20 pages, and a very powerful part of this document reflects what happened in the dialogues."

In a 2022 article in The Australian: "The Uluru Statement... is occasionally mistaken as merely a one-page document... in totality (it) is closer to 18 pages and includes... a lengthy narrative called 'Our Story'".

In a webinar for the Australian Institute in August 2022: "It's actually like 18 pages, the Uluru Statement. People only read the first"

At the recent Sydney Peace Prize award ceremony: "It's very important for Australians to read the statement, and the statement is also much bigger it's actually 18 Pages"

© NCA NewsWire/ Gary Ramage



We do not assess opinions (because you can't fact check what someone believes).

We do not fact check news reports or statements made by journalists (that's the job of the ABC's Mediawatch program).

We do not fact check statements that speculate about future events (because no one can fact check the future!)

What did the fact checkers at RMIT say when challenged on code breaches?

but still has access to Facebook systems.

Foreign funds censoring journalism and big tech influencing our democracy

"Company (RMIT) shall be a signatory to a fact checkers' Code of Principles as promulgated by an independent third party ("Code of Principles")," the contract states.



"If at any time Company ceases to be such a signatory, Meta may, in its sole discretion, immediately terminate this Agreement or suspend Company's access to the Ratings Tool until Meta is reasonably satisfied that Company is again such a signatory.



"In addition, Company acknowledges that its status as a fact checker under this Agreement is contingent upon Company's adherence to Meta's News Feed Guidelines.



"In the event Meta reasonably determines that any conduct of Company constitutes a violation of the News Feed Guidelines, Meta will provide notice to Company of such violation and the parties will promptly discuss such violation and a mutually agreeable plan to prevent future violations."

Inside the University of Adelaide's campaign to silence media reporting

Jack Houghton analyses the Fact Check Files and summarises findings

Jack Houghton leads the team of digital journalists at Sky News Australia. He is passionate about domestic and international politics and the inner workings of the media industry. Every Friday night Jack hosts The Media Show at 9pm and writes a weekly media column on SkyNews.com.au.