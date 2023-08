© ROSS LEWIS/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA



Rutgers University students are faced with disenrollment for the upcoming semester if they do not submit to the school's vaccine mandate.Rutgers became the first school in the country to mandate the vaccines for students in late March 2021 and has maintained it despite the federal government ending the pandemic emergency declaration in May and most Americans considering the pandemic over.Indeed, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky admitted the vaccines do not fully stop infection or transmission of the virus in July 2021, prompting her to update masking guidelines, another protocol for which efficacy is questioned.Rutgers remains one of under 100 institutions of higher learning across the country that still has a vaccine mandate going into the fall 2023 semester, according to data from the anti-mandate organization No College Mandates. Other schools include Harvard University, Wellesley College, the Juilliard School, and Johns Hopkins University.The school does have an option to request an exemption, but it is "evaluated on a case-by-case basis" and "NOT automatically granted," according to its mandate information page.Students who refuse to comply are encouraged to go to college online.In January, Children's Health Defense, a group founded by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is currently seeking the Democratic nomination for president, filed an appeal in federal court for a lawsuit against Rutgers which was initially thrown out in September 2022.The appeals court heard the case in late June.It is unclear when or if the school will enforce its mandate this year or go as far as to disenroll students who do not meet the standard. Despite that, the fact the mandate remains on the books is damning enough, O'Scanlon said.Rutgers University did not return a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.