Society's Child
Rutgers students face disenrollment over coronavirus vaccine mandate requirements
Washington Examiner
Fri, 18 Aug 2023 18:34 UTC
Rutgers became the first school in the country to mandate the vaccines for students in late March 2021 and has maintained it despite the federal government ending the pandemic emergency declaration in May and most Americans considering the pandemic over.
"It's baffling to see that from what should be a leading voice of science-based rationality, comes arbitrary garbage," Republican New Jersey state Sen. Declan O'Scanlon said in a statement slamming the university. "It's a ludicrous policy; any benefit there might have been from the initial vaccine has long since waned in the face of continuously evolving strains."
Indeed, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky admitted the vaccines do not fully stop infection or transmission of the virus in July 2021, prompting her to update masking guidelines, another protocol for which efficacy is questioned.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been vocal on the issue of vaccine mandates and safety and called out Rutgers for its maintenance of the policy.
"Requiring 3 COVID vax for college freshman is not just bad science but malpractice," Paul wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Risk of myocarditis is 28x higher in young men w/COVID vaccine than the risk of myocarditis from COVID. Germany released stats - no healthy young people died from Covid."
Rutgers remains one of under 100 institutions of higher learning across the country that still has a vaccine mandate going into the fall 2023 semester, according to data from the anti-mandate organization No College Mandates. Other schools include Harvard University, Wellesley College, the Juilliard School, and Johns Hopkins University.
The school does have an option to request an exemption, but it is "evaluated on a case-by-case basis" and "NOT automatically granted," according to its mandate information page. Even if a student is granted an exemption, their ability to go to class on-campus is "not guaranteed," and they are not allowed in on-campus housing.
Students who refuse to comply are encouraged to go to college online.
In January, Children's Health Defense, a group founded by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is currently seeking the Democratic nomination for president, filed an appeal in federal court for a lawsuit against Rutgers which was initially thrown out in September 2022.
The appeals court heard the case in late June.
It is unclear when or if the school will enforce its mandate this year or go as far as to disenroll students who do not meet the standard. Despite that, the fact the mandate remains on the books is damning enough, O'Scanlon said.
"Good job Rutgers for putting another stake in the heart of the credibility of institutions of higher education and the greater health policy community," O'Scanlon added. "Maybe the good news is that there's so little credibility left the net result isn't impacted that much by this ludicrous mandate."
Rutgers University did not return a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.
David Martin connects the dots from mRNA to CRISPR & gene editing. [Link]
Everyone had to assume this stuff because the vaxxine data sheets supplied with each vial were blank.
According to this link ( [Link] ) Renz says:
" “They claimed the COVID-19 vaccines were mRNA & that meant MESSENGER RNA (which occurs in life everywhere). It is NOT . The mRNA is modRNA. modRNA is a lab-created hybrid designed to create changes in your genes,” said Renz.modRNA (modified messenger RNA) is a synthesized form of mRNA that has been altered at specific sites.ModRNA, as described by Renz, has the potential to last longer and create permanent changes in genes. He also warns of the potential for “massive unintended consequences” in the 3300 billion lines of genetic code that make up humanity"
Here are the links:
Renz twitter [Link]
Physics [Link]
As things are now, people will be left to rot when there aren't enough healthy to take care of the sick. It's already a problem in nursing homes in the US, where many states have moratoriums on building new ones. There is a maximum bed count for each state. Even though there is need and allowing more would create more jobs, in healthcare and lower the costs of skilled nursing facilities, states won't budge. Now we know why Canada seems to gleefully recommend MAID as a pill for every ill.
If you try to get in, you are out ...