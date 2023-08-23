"You guys catch the boots out here? That's a hot ground, man," Biden joked.
At another point, Biden told the Mayor of Maui County: "You look like you played defensive tackle for, I don't know who, but somebody good," before calling the wildfires a "national travedy."
Then Biden lied about almost losing his wife in a 2004 kitchen fire. In truth, the fire was "under control in 20 minutes" and firefighters "got it pretty early."
Residents are pissed...
"Hearing you talk about your house that, you know, had a little fire... you almost lost your cat and your Corvette," said one enraged resident, adding: "There were children that were incinerated to ash," after Gov. Josh Green (D) said on Sunday that "it's possible that there will be many children" among the missing.
"You're so out of touch with the common man, you don't even know how to speak to them," he continued, adding "the only way you think you can establish commonality with them is to lie - that the 'same thing happened to you' "
"You're a disgusting, despicable bastard."
"Fuck You" shouted more residents as Biden's motorcade rolled down the street. We imagine many Hawaiians regret voting for the pariah prez.
Why the relatively muted media response to one of the deadliest natural disasters in US history? Theories abound.
Governor of Hawaii:
-We didn't manage the unnatural savanna from fallow plantations.
-We didn't use our emergency alert system.
-We didn't use any water to fight the fire until it was too late.
-The electrical grid was poorly maintained.
-Described his desire to clame [sic] the destroyed land for his own agenda BEFORE he even knew of the devastation.
...but yeah, Climate Change. These people are evil.
And of course, Joe appeared to fall asleep during the middle of a meeting with the families of fire victims.
Stay classy, Joe. And Maui Mayor Richard Bissen (D)...
