Netflix released a children's animated movie, Nimoa, In June, which features an LGBT agenda that was so blatant even Disney, which is very well-known for its tendency to promote such viewpoints, dropped Nimona entirely upon previously assuming ownership.As Slate's Sam Adams details , two of the movie's main characters, Ballister Blackheart and Ambrosius Goldenloin, are former gay lovers who can be seen holding hands as well as kissing. The other major character, Nimona, is a shape-shifting magical being that is implicitly some kind of "gender-fluid" creature.Examples of Nimona's LGBT references include repeated reminders that the character is "not a girl," as well as a scene where upon being told "And now you're a boy," Nimona answers, "I am today."The piece complains that Nimona is nothing remarkable, as it "takes gay and trans-coded characters and slots them into a story we've seen a million times before, about misunderstood 'monsters' and fear of the Other..." It goes on to say that given the film's underwhelming plotline, the details of the main characters' "sexual orientations and gender identities seem almost beside the point."In spite of the reaction to Nimona, these kinds of agendas are nothing new for Disney. In March of last year, a Disney executive producer named Latoya Raveneau infamously remarked that her team has a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is routinely "adding queerness" to content meant for children.This is also the same entertainment company that launched a battle after Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law an anti-grooming bill that banned teaching children about sexual orientation and gender identity before the third grade. Disney reacted to this by putting out a statement saying its "goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts."How Nimona will financially preforms remains to be seen. If Disney's box office flop for its LGBT-focused CGI film Strange World is any indication, things may not fair well for the gay knights and their magical, transitioning friend.