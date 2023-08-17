Society's Child
Netflix releases children's cartoon about gay knights that was deemed too gay for Disney
The Post Millennial
Wed, 16 Aug 2023 00:01 UTC
Left-wing magazine Slate is now questioning if things have gone too far, even saying that Nimona appears to assume that having a focus on diversity excuses it from "train[ing] its creative energies on any other area."
As Slate's Sam Adams details, two of the movie's main characters, Ballister Blackheart and Ambrosius Goldenloin, are former gay lovers who can be seen holding hands as well as kissing. The other major character, Nimona, is a shape-shifting magical being that is implicitly some kind of "gender-fluid" creature.
Examples of Nimona's LGBT references include repeated reminders that the character is "not a girl," as well as a scene where upon being told "And now you're a boy," Nimona answers, "I am today."
The piece complains that Nimona is nothing remarkable, as it "takes gay and trans-coded characters and slots them into a story we've seen a million times before, about misunderstood 'monsters' and fear of the Other..." It goes on to say that given the film's underwhelming plotline, the details of the main characters' "sexual orientations and gender identities seem almost beside the point."
Of course, Slate is not the only left-wing company that thinks Nimona may have gotten overeager in its promotion of LGBT ideology. It appears that Disney had at one point acquired the film, which was later dumped by Disney, allegedly because it was essentially too gay for the company's liking. Gizmodo flamed the entertainment giant at the time, arguing that its "track record for queer representation is basically non-existent."
Various other media outlets piled on as well. According to Insider, pushback from Disney first began in 2020 when employees representing Blue Sky Studios, an animation studio that was acquired by the entertainment giant, allegedly felt forced to leave a same-sex kiss scene out of Nimona as they made presentations to the team. Later on, Disney scrapped Blue Sky Studios, effectively ending its run with Nimona entirely.
In spite of the reaction to Nimona, these kinds of agendas are nothing new for Disney. In March of last year, a Disney executive producer named Latoya Raveneau infamously remarked that her team has a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is routinely "adding queerness" to content meant for children.
This is also the same entertainment company that launched a battle after Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law an anti-grooming bill that banned teaching children about sexual orientation and gender identity before the third grade. Disney reacted to this by putting out a statement saying its "goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts."
All this to say, Netflix's Nimona is so blatant in its push of LGBT agendas on children that even Disney, a company that openly admits to promoting such causes, explicitly doing so with young children, decided to bow out.
How Nimona will financially preforms remains to be seen. If Disney's box office flop for its LGBT-focused CGI film Strange World is any indication, things may not fair well for the gay knights and their magical, transitioning friend.
