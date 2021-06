© Sputnik



Schoolchildren in a number of Western countries are taught that Jesus was bisexual, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on Monday, Writing in Moscow daily Kommersant, Lavrov expressed his opinion that the so-called "rules-based world order" is a "neo-colonial" policy that imposes Western values on countries around the world, including when it comes to moral and religious ideas."Apart from encroaching on international law, the 'rules' concept also manifests itself in attempts to encroach on the very human nature," the foreign minister wrote.The latest article is not the first time in recent weeks that the foreign minister has accused the West of imposing its values on the rest of the world. Earlier this month, he said theWhen it comes to international relations, Lavrov accused the West of deliberately refusing to spell out the rules "it purports to follow" and offering no explanation as to why they are needed. He was referring to the American penchant for promoting a so-called "rules-based International order," in which it sets the parameters. This runs contrary to international law, in Moscow's view."The beauty of these Western 'rules' lies precisely in the fact that they lack any specific content," he explained.