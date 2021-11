© REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russian officials are investigating a complaint against Netflix after the public commissioner for protecting families accused the company of violating a "gay propaganda" law, according to Reuters If the Interior Ministry ultimately deems that Netflix has broken the law, it faces a fine of up to a million rubles ($13,390).A Netflix source told Vedomosti the company didn't find any LGBT content that was rated 16+ during a review earlier in November (a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Engadget that titles were appropriately rated and that the ratings were accurate).The European Court of Human Rights determined in 2017 that the "propaganda" law, which was enacted in 2013, discriminates against LGBTQIA+ people and violates European treaty rules and the right to freedom of expression. Activists and Western states have also criticized the regulation.Meanwhile, Russia is taking aim at foreign tech companies at a broader level