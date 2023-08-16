A glitch with Bank of Ireland's online app reportedly allowed customers with no money to transfer funds and withdraw it from an ATM., according to Independent.ie.Various videos circulating on social media showed long queues at ATMs in various cities, as well as some police guarding pay points.The bank confirmed it was working on a technical issue thatportal, 365Online, on Tuesday."We are conscious customers may not be able to check balances, but should not withdraw/transfer if they are likely to become overdrawn," it said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).Apologising for the disruption, the bank said both the app and 365Online, were back working on Wednesday, and that overnight payments "may appear throughout the day"."We are aware that theit said in a statement."We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us."The issue, according to Independent.ie.This did not result in people getting access to funds they did not have in their accounts.