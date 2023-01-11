© Shawn Thew/EPAReuters



The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the civil aviation regulator's website showed on Wednesday.In an advisory, the FAA said its Notam (Notice to Air Missions) system had "failed"., the website showed, though Notams issued before the outage were still viewable.within, into, or out of the US as of Wednesday 5.31am ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed."Technicians are currently working to restore the system," the website showed. The FAA was not immediately available for further comment.A Notam is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicised by other means.Information can go up to 200 pages for long-haul international flights and may include items such as runway closures, general bird hazard warnings, or low-altitude construction obstacles.