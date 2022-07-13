© Mark Thomas/AlamyJulia Kollewe



Heathrow has asked airlines to stop selling summer tickets and imposeds departing the airport, as it struggles to cope with the surge in travel.The London hub has experienced chaotic scenes in recent weeks, as have many other UK airports, with long queue times amid shortages of ground staff and airlines cancelling thousands of flights.Airlines had planned to operate flights that would result in about 104,000 passengers a day at Heathrow, the airport said., It added that on average, about 1,500 of the excess 4,000 daily seats had already been sold, "and so we are asking our partners to stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers".people departed from Heathrow every day over the summer, on average.Apologising to those affected, Heathrow said the passenger cap would mean some summer journeys"Over the past few weeks, as departing passenger numbers have regularly exceeded 100,000 a day, we have started to see periods when, low punctuality and last-minute cancellations," the Heathrow chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, wrote in an open letter to passengers on Tuesday.now to ensure passengers have a safe and reliable journey. We have therefore made the difficult decision to introduce a capacity cap with effect from 12 July to 11 September. Similar measures to control passenger demand have been implemented at other airports both in the UK and around the world.", the Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority, the regulator, wrote to the sector to ensure it was prepared to manage expected passenger levels safely and to minimise further disruption.Some airlines had taken action, but others had not, said Heathrow. EasyJet, the UK's biggest carrier, and British Airways are among those that have cancelled flights.Heathrow said it had seen "40 years of passenger growth in just four months" as air travel bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic. It started recruiting more staff last November and by the end of July would have as many people working in security as before the pandemic, it said. During the pandemic, airlines and airports laid off tens of thousands of staff and some have not returned., who are contracted by airlines to provide check-in staff, load and unload bags and turn around aircraft.