Putin critic faces harsh prison regime after being found guilty of charges decried as politically motivated...A court in Russia has extended Alexei Navalny's prison sentence by 19 years, and sentenced him to a special regime with the harshest prison conditions in the country.Navalny, 47, once led street protests against the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, built a nationwide political opposition, and revealed salacious details of Kremlin officials' corrupt lifestyles. As revenge, Russia has sentenced him to a cumulative three decades in prison, a term that will most likely keep the Kremlin critic behind bars and out of politics for as long as Putin remains alive.He and his supporters have rejected the charges as being politically motivated.Judge Andrey Suvorov said he had delivered a "definitive penalty" against Navalny, whom he described as a "recidivist" in the ruling.The verdict sentenced Navalny to a special prison regime that will limit his ability to meet visitors or write or receive letters for years after his term begins.who communicated regularly with Navalny, said:stood trial alongside him andHis lawyer told the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper that Kholodny was sentenced to eight years in prison.and other charges that he has described as spurious. His supporters have been tracked down and arrested for supporting his "extremist" movement.After Friday's verdict, Navalny said that the official length of the sentence was not important. He said in a message passed to his lawyers and posted online:In the message, Navalny called on Russians to resist the Kremlin, saying the purpose of the new prison sentence was "to intimidate you, not me".Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, judges have begun handing down extremely long prison sentences to Putin's critics and others accused of betraying their country.another Russian opposition critic, was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and other charges tied to his criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Navalny said:State prosecutors had requested that Navalny get a further 20 years on the six criminal charges.In a closing statement at his trial, Navalny said:The special prison sentence will include other harsh measures. Navalny can only see family once a year and receive one parcel each year. He will be forbidden from talking to fellow inmates. Convicts are led around the prison with their heads bent down and are only allowed to take occasional walks inside a closed courtyard.Albats said:meaning he could remain in power until 2030 or even 2036, according to new constitutional rules.His time in power, which began in 1999, could potentially surpass that of even Joseph Stalin, who ruled the Soviet Union for almost 31 years.Russia has become far more repressive since it invaded Ukraine, with most of the country's high-profile opposition people either in prison or forced into exile.Navalny, however, was always a special target. He was arrested in early 2021 after recovering from an attempted assassination by poison that has been tied to the FSB security service. First sent back to prison for violating an old probationary term, he was then given a further nine years for fraud and contempt of court.In February, Putin ordered the FSB to raise its game and said it was necessary "to identify and stop the illegal activities of those who are trying to divide and weaken our society".