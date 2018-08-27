© Eugene Odinokov / Sputnik



Russian anti-corruption activist-turned opposition politician Aleksey Navalny was sentenced to 30 days of civil arrest for breaching the Russian law on public protests in the course of his January 'voters' strike' event.The interior ministry has not yet issued any official comments regarding Navalny's statement.In February, Russian news agencies reported that the Tverskoy District Court twice returned the civil case against Navalny to police to correct some technical mistakes in the paperwork.Navalny also told reporters that he considers his arrest a preemptive step taken by the authorities because of his work to launch major protests against the announced reforms of the Russian pension system.It should be noted, however, that Navalny has so far scheduled the new protests for September 9, which will be the Single Voting Day, and Russian law forbids the staging of protests or other political events on election days.