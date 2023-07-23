"The notion of smart cities relies on a range of technologies — including the internet of things (IoT), mobile solutions, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. Because of this connection with technology, we've had concerns about how smart cities will address issues such as data privacy and social exclusion. We see a risk that urban areas with poor web connectivity could be left out of the smart-cities trend."

There is no legitimate data to prove they will accomplish any of those lofty goals, but there is plenty of reason to be concerned about privacy violations.

"The technotronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society . Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values . Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities. "

― Zbigniew Brzezinski, Between Two Ages: America's Role in the Technetronic Era

