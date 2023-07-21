© AFP / DVIDS

Kiev has begun using US-made cluster artillery shells, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing unnamed Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter. Specifically, the US-provided munitions are being used in "a push to break up" Moscow's defensive lines amid efforts to reinvigorate Kiev's stalled counteroffensive, according to the WP.The so-called dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs), namely in the form of 155mm artillery shells, arrived in Ukraine last week.US President Joe Biden described the move as a stopgap measure, claiming that Washington and its allies were running short on regular munitions of the standard NATO caliber to prop up Kiev in the ongoing conflict with Moscow.The move, however, has proven to be controversial even for Washington's allies, with multiple countries, including the UK, Canada, and Spain, criticizing the decision. The UN has opposed the move as well, expressing concerns of the potential use of such ordinance on civilians.Washington insisted Kiev had promised to use the cluster weaponry responsibly, with Undersecretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl claiming it pledged not to use these munitions in "civilian-populated urban areas."Moscow has condemned Washington's decision to supply the controversial weaponry to Ukraine, promising to retaliate in kind and use "equivalent weapons.""It should be noted that Russia has cluster munitions, as they say, for all occasions. They are much more effective than American ones, their range is broader and more diverse," Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said shortly after the delivery was first announced.