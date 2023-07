© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

The US is using the Ukrainian battlefield as a dump site for its outdated weapons, Russia's ambassador to Washington has said, warning that the country will become a graveyard for "lethal waste."he said . "Unexploded US submunitions will remain in this territory, as well as piles of scorched metal of the German-made Leopards and other Western materiel."In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was asked whether President Joe Biden would continue supplying 155-millimeter cluster bombs to Ukraine. Though he stopped short of a direct answer, Sullivan said the administration is working to build up production capacity for standard 155mm artillery shells and is not looking to replenish its cluster munition stocks."We began that process months ago as we anticipated the need for continuing supply to Ukraine, but it takes time," the official said. "And that is why we need a bridge from today... to a few months down the road, when we believe we can supply enough of the unitary round to meet Ukraine's defense needs."saying the White House would continue to "give Ukraine what it needs in order to not be defenseless in the face of a Russian onslaught."Moscow has repeatedly condemned foreign arms transfers to Ukraine, arguingand do little to deter its military aims.