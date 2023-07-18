German MP Christine Anderson last week shredded the World Health Organization, calling it a group of "globalitarian misanthropists" who she - and a group of seven other MPs, have vowed to dismantle in order to oppose the WHO supplanting democratically elected governments."It is you [WHO] that is the small fringe minority," she continued. "You are the ones who do not have the right to dictate to the people what they want and what they don't want."Watch: