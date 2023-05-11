"It's a little unclear how this is going to play out, but it seems the folks who are bringing this to us, not just the WHO but the Chinese Community Party, Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the World Economic Forum — and not least of course, the U.S. government — are determined to try to jam the thing through, preferably without anybody really knowing that it's going on, let alone what the implications of it are going to be for our country and for freedom-loving people around the world."

An 'end run' around state and local control?

"The moment it gets reported out of the WHA, Biden can say 'I'm invoking the NDAA' to comply with and adhere to 'other relevant frameworks that contribute to global health security.'"

they decided to do an end run around all that state and local opposition and the 10th Amendment and state and local governments, by going to the WHO and turning all this into an international treaty or agreement

Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., based in Athens, Greece, is a senior reporter for The Defender and part of the rotation of hosts for CHD.TV's "Good Morning CHD."