Rescue operations

Extent of damage

Zaragoza in Spain experienced flash flooding on July 6 as torrential rain and hail battered the province. The heavy downpour resulted in several streets being inundated, causing some drivers to become trapped in their cars.Emergency rescue teams were dispatched to rescue the affected individuals and gain control of the situation.resulting in the inundation of roads, including one of the ring roads. Numerous motorists found themselves trapped in their vehicles, prompting the intervention of firefighters and diving teams to rescue them from the floodwaters.Despite the heavy rain, there were fortunately no reports of accidents or injuries. The city of Zaragoza experienced severe disruptions, with tram services being affected and several bus lines being diverted. The most challenging situation occurred on the Third Ring Road near the Barranco de la Muerte, where numerous individuals became trapped in their vehicles along with some people clinging to trees in the street, leading to complicated rescue operations.Emergency services utilised various techniques, including rescues using ropes along with vertical rescues from the fire brigade's automatic ladder. Public assistance was also required to rescue individuals from cars in the Los Enlaces area, reported EuroWeekly. The Ecociudad service teams were also a part of the rescue operations, that are in charge of the sanitation and supply infrastructures.Power cuts resulted in the malfunctioning of traffic lights, requiring the intervention of local police officers to regulate crossings at affected intersections.Flooding occurred in different parts of the city due to leaves blocking drainage and sewage systems that subsequently blocked and overflowed. The situation was exacerbated by heavy rainfall and accompanied by strong winds. Storm damage was reported in Cuarte de Huerva and Burgo se Ebro to homes, premises and basements, resulting in the evacuation of eight individuals as a precautionary measure.The Guardia Civil reported the closure of the A23 at Km 274 in the direction of Teruel, leading to the deployment of Citizen Security and Traffic Group personnel.