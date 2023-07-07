Yuengling, America's oldest beer company, proved why they are America's hottest beer with two major moves in the span of five days.First, they dealt what Outkick called a vicious blow to Bud Light Thursday after hiring influencer Madi Frerking to head up its new light beer promotion, Yuengling Flight.Frerking, as Outkick.com notes, is a professional golfer from Houston.Here she is announcing the partnership with Yuengling.Bud Light's sales have tanked so badly that plants are shutting down, leaving hundreds of workers jobless.Meanwhile, Bud Light is having to deal with this.The lesson here is Yuengling beer understands two crucial things Bud Light and other beer companies used to: attractive women and patriotism always sell in America.