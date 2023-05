© Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post/Getty Images



1. Target

2. Levi Strauss

3. Starbucks

4. Sports Illustrated

While major banks downgrade Anheuser-Busch's stock and Bud Light becomes a corporate punch line, a quartet of CEOs seems all too happy to join them. As the beer company implodes under the weight of a national boycott, its cautionary tale seems lost on four companies who've decided to follow transgender advocacy straight to financial insolvency. Who are the brands foolish enough to ride Bud Light's tattered coattails?One of the first companies to stick out their necks for the LGBT agenda, Target was woke before woke was a word. So, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the chain that introduced a controversial line of "Love Is Love" shirts way back in 2012 was ready to board the transgender train.Target got a taste of that last year, when the mega-retailer — that helped launch the war on gender six years ago with its mixed-gender bathrooms and fitting rooms — decided to fill its racks with things to help young people reject the biological sex God gave them.There are baby bodysuits, rompers, mugs, and a collection of books that would put most moms on the warpath. "My Sister Daisy," which is about a boy learning how to treat his younger brother's "gender [transition] with compassion," is recommended for 5- to 7-year-olds, while "The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish" clocks in even younger (4-8).Last fall, Jennifer Sey, a longtime Levi's executive, wrote a blockbuster book about the radical undercurrent at America's oldest jeans company called "Levi's Unbuttoned: The Woke Mob Took My Job But Gave Me My Voice." Sey's candid, behind-the-scenes tell-all made quite a splash, especially her frank assessment of upper management's radical politics."Today's executives reared these kids with an 'I'm not your dad, I'm your friend' parenting philosophy, and they chase their children's approval," she writes. "They want to impress their woke kids with their own progressive bona fides."Their latest idea? A gender-neutral clothing line. CEO Chip Bergh announced the idea this month, dismissing any fears about "a Bud Light-type backlash" against the 170-year-old company. Unisex clothing, he argued, is the wave of the future in a supposedly trans-accepting society.As Sey warned, the tentacles of radicalism run deep at Levi's — thanks in part to the younger generation of workers there, whom she calls "ideological terrorists" who are "policing their peers and elders relentlessly." Company leaders, she insists, "are unwilling to stand up to them.""Most CEOs lack the moral courage to hold their ground," Sey wrote. "Because they know, deep down, that they aren't do-gooders, and they don't want that curtain lifted."Anyone who's ordered a cup from the iconic green mermaid has been fueling more than their caffeine fix — they've been financing the movement to "transgender" our sons and daughters.A statement from the company's Sara Kelly announced that Starbucks is committed to the most outrageous forms of corporate activism — including paid travel for transgender surgery On May 9, Starbucks India ignited a global firestorm after releasing an ad openly celebrating gender-reassignment surgery. In the commercial , which has more than a million views, a mom and dad meet with their son, who now identifies as a girl, at the coffee shop. They all listen as the barista calls out a drink for "Arpita," their son's new name — meant to be a sign that his parents, who placed the order, accept his new female identity.Underneath, the Indian caption reads, "Your name defines who you are — whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName."Then there was Indian celebrity Nuance Bro, who urged locals to walk away. "Alright, India, here's your chance to resist properly. ... Do not let this programming gain a foothold."But it's not as if Starbucks' agenda is a surprise. The liberal business has never truly cared about kids — not after spending thousands of dollars helping Planned Parenthood abort them — or working to deprive them of a married mom and dad. Still, if the wave of opposition to the transgender agenda on both sides is any indication, something's brewing at Starbucks — and that's trouble."I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated," Petras, a German-born singer, told Sports Illustrated. "It's very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me."Asked about the pushback he might get, 30-year-old Petras replied, "It's definitely a scary time to be transgender in America, but there's also so much more representation than there's ever been, and there's so many things on the bright side.""There is no theme [to this year's issue]," Editor-in-Chief MJ Day explained this time around, "Rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally." These women share "certain common traits," she insisted. "They're constantly evolving."Evolving is one way to put it, critics lashed out. Is no space that's historically been reserved for women — no traditions, jobs, sports, or products — sacred anymore?Over at Rebel News, Ezra Levant joked, "I guess the Bud Light ad wizards had to land somewhere."Meanwhile, consumers can't help but wonder:A single can with the wrong partner sent Anheuser-Busch into a nationwide tailspin — with no relief in sight. As other brands watch that five-alarm fire destroy the brand's reputation, others are reaching for the same hot stove.Why?Family Research Council's Joseph Backholm believes it's because "progressives are true believers." "They don't just say the key to happiness is a world in which truth is personal and everyone gets to be who they want to be. They really believe it," he told The Washington Stand."There's actually a lot for Christians to learn here," he insisted. "Do we believe the truth as much as they believe lies?"For conservative, freedom-loving alternatives to every leftist coffee, denim, retail, and beer company, download the Public Sq. app and reward the businesses that share your values. Suzanne Bowdey is editorial director and senior writer at The Washington Stand.