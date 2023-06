© Scott Eisen/Getty Images



A majority of Democratic voters want President Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to engage in presidential primary debates for 2024, according to a Monday poll.The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Democratic primary, based on polls conducted between May 17 and June 15, indicate that Biden and Kennedy have 62% and 15.6% support, respectively, and author Marianne Williamson has 6.1%.The poll surveyed 1,088 likely general election voters from June 5 to June 9, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.