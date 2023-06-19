rfk jr
During a discussion with Joe Rogan, Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy junior admitted that he is putting his life in danger by speaking out about the assassinations of his uncle and his father, and that he "takes precautions" to ensure the CIA doesn't kill him.

Rogan asked RFK Jr. what he thought would happen if he managed to get into office, to which Kennedy replied "I gotta be careful."

"I'm aware of that, you know, I'm aware of that danger. I don't live in fear of it — at all. But I'm not stupid about it, and I take precautions," he added.

Kennedy spoke about his Uncle JFK being "at war" with the military industrial complex, and asserted that the intelligence agencies were "trying to trick him" into launching military excursions into Cuba and Vietnam.

RFK Jr. again spoke about JFK eventually concluding that he must "shatter" the CIA "into a thousands pieces" and "scatter it to the winds."

"[JFK] learned very early on that the purpose of the CIA and the intelligence apparatus was to create a constant pipeline of new wars for them, for the military industrial complex," Kennedy noted, adding that JFK was adamant that "it's not the United States' jobs to dictate what kind of governments other countries have."

RFK Jr. continued, "in October of 1963 he heard that some of his Green Berets had been killed... and he said I want a total casualty list from Vietnam. His aide came to him and said 75 Americans have died, he said that's too many and he signed that day a national security directive ordering all troops out of Vietnam... the first thousand over the next month and then the rest by the beginning of 1965, and um and then a month later he was killed."

Kennedy has previously laid out how he firmly believes that the CIA killed his father and his uncle.


Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News