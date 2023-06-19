During a discussion with Joe Rogan, Presidential candidateRogan asked RFK Jr. what he thought would happen if he managed to get into office, to which Kennedy replied "I gotta be careful.""I'm aware of that, you know, I'm aware of that danger. I don't live in fear of it — at all. But I'm not stupid about it, and I take precautions," he added.RFK Jr. again spoke about JFK eventually concluding that he must "shatter" the CIA "into a thousands pieces" and "scatter it to the winds."RFK Jr. continued, "in October of 1963 he heard that some of his Green Berets had been killed... and he said I want a total casualty list from Vietnam. His aide came to him and said 75 Americans have died, he said that's too many and he signed that day a national security directive ordering all troops out of Vietnam... the first thousand over the next month and then the rest by the beginning of 1965, and um and then a month later he was killed."Watch:Kennedy has previously laid out how he firmly believes that the CIA killed his father and his uncle.