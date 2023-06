"If Mexico did that and then started killing - they killed 14,000 Russians in Donbass, the Ukrainian government - if Mexico did that to expatriate Americans, we would invade in a second," Kennedy said, adding that Putin "repeatedly told us: these are the red lines, you are crossing."

2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has once again blasted the United States government for lying to the public and to the world about Ukraine, while calling out the Military Industrial Complex in particular.It's not the first time. Earlier this month an avalanche of mainstream media headlines condemned his take when he told UnHerd the following: "We should have listened to Putin over many years. We made a commitment to Russia, to Gorbachev, that. Then we went in, and we lied."More recent speaking engagements wherein he utters unpopular truths on Ukraine have gone viral this week. In one of them, he tells an audience at a campaign event,Among Kennedy's chief talking points is that the country needs aon the conflict, but that the American public is not getting that.Interestingly, he said that while many Americans are moved by compassion for the Ukrainian people, including his son who actually early on went to fight within Ukraine's foreign legion, Washington has been deceptive in selling Americans on the billions in defense aid poured into the conflict."We were told that the reason we were going over there is because it was a humanitarian mission," RFK Jr said. ". If it was a humanitarian mission we would won't to terminate the war, to shorten it, and to reduce the amount of bloodshed," he continued.He then talked about thefor escalation of the conflict seen in the rhetoric of Biden and some of his top officials as including, as well asin order to prevent its effectiveness in future conflicts elsewhere in the world. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has long been on record as saying this is about 'weakening' Russia.Below is an April speech that included similar statements by Robert F. Kennedy Jr...Well as it turns out, opposing Vladmir Putin has been for 20 years the. And we thought they were all gone for good,... it's the opposite of a humanitarian mission."He further described Ukraine as a small country which is now tragically beingUltimately the Ukrainians find themselves stuck in the middle of a proxy war between two rival superpowers, he explained.Among the more interesting of RFK Jr.'s remarks on the issue ...As expected, mainstream media sources have dismissed him as a "crackpot" for this analysis, including recently in The Daily Beast . At the same time, many such MSM publications are currently dying and struggling for readership when compared to a number of prominent and rising independent outlets.