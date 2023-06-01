It's not the first time. Earlier this month an avalanche of mainstream media headlines condemned his take when he told UnHerd the following: "We should have listened to Putin over many years. We made a commitment to Russia, to Gorbachev, that we would not move NATO one inch to the east. Then we went in, and we lied."
More recent speaking engagements wherein he utters unpopular truths on Ukraine have gone viral this week. In one of them, he tells an audience at a campaign event, "Our government is lying to us about it. The media is going on with the lie...It's a laundering operation for the Military Industrial Complex."
Among Kennedy's chief talking points is that the country needs a "mature conversation" on the conflict, but that the American public is not getting that.
Interestingly, he said that while many Americans are moved by compassion for the Ukrainian people, including his son who actually early on went to fight within Ukraine's foreign legion, Washington has been deceptive in selling Americans on the billions in defense aid poured into the conflict.
"We were told that the reason we were going over there is because it was a humanitarian mission," RFK Jr said. "But then every choice that we made along the way, that's been about prolonging the war and increasing the bloodshed, and refusing to negotiate. If it was a humanitarian mission we would won't to terminate the war, to shorten it, and to reduce the amount of bloodshed," he continued.
He then talked about the "real reason" for escalation of the conflict seen in the rhetoric of Biden and some of his top officials as including regime change against Vladimir Putin, as well as weakening and exhausting Russia's military in order to prevent its effectiveness in future conflicts elsewhere in the world. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has long been on record as saying this is about 'weakening' Russia.
Below is an April speech that included similar statements by Robert F. Kennedy Jr...
Well as it turns out, opposing Vladmir Putin has been for 20 years the principle focal aspiration of the neocons who were thrown out after the debacle in Iraq. And we thought they were all gone for good, but now they've all reemerged in the Biden White House... it's the opposite of a humanitarian mission."
He further described Ukraine as a small country which is now tragically being "ground into dust by the geopolitical ambitions of the neocons in the White House." Ultimately the Ukrainians find themselves stuck in the middle of a proxy war between two rival superpowers, he explained.
Among the more interesting of RFK Jr.'s remarks on the issue...
As expected, mainstream media sources have dismissed him as a "crackpot" for this analysis, including recently in The Daily Beast. At the same time, many such MSM publications are currently dying and struggling for readership when compared to a number of prominent and rising independent outlets."If Mexico did that and then started killing - they killed 14,000 Russians in Donbass, the Ukrainian government - if Mexico did that to expatriate Americans, we would invade in a second," Kennedy said, adding that Putin "repeatedly told us: these are the red lines, you are crossing."