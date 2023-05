During the Wednesday episode of his hit podcast, Joe Rogan took aim at the Democratic National Committee , decrying its decision to prevent President Biden from facing his primary rivals on the debate stage as "not that democratic."Rogan suggested that a debate was the only way Americans could see whether there was a better option available."It's very clear that this country is being run by a lot of people other than just the president," Rogan began. "I don't know just how much say he has, but a lot of other people are involved, and they're not doing such a good job."Rogan questioned whether there was perhaps another candidate who could "do it better," saying it "could be a Republican, or it could be a better Democrat.""It's all run by money, man," he continued. "They let money into politics and people can profit off of decisions, and it's a mess that you can't pull out of. It's one of those things, like once you've got that in there, it's like you are not taking the pee out of the ocean, kid."