biden rogan rfk jr
During the Wednesday episode of his hit podcast, Joe Rogan took aim at the Democratic National Committee, decrying its decision to prevent President Biden from facing his primary rivals on the debate stage as "not that democratic."

Rogan suggested that a debate was the only way Americans could see whether there was a better option available.


"It's very clear that this country is being run by a lot of people other than just the president," Rogan began. "I don't know just how much say he has, but a lot of other people are involved, and they're not doing such a good job."

Rogan questioned whether there was perhaps another candidate who could "do it better," saying it "could be a Republican, or it could be a better Democrat."

"How are we gonna get a better Democrat if you don't let the president debate?" Rogan asked. "They won't let him debate, because Robert F Kennedy Jr, ... Marianne Williamson, apparently they're both promising candidates for the Democratic Party."

Rogan went on to label the DNC's actions as "not that democratic," pointing out that, "that's not how you're supposed to do it."

"It's all run by money, man," he continued. "They let money into politics and people can profit off of decisions, and it's a mess that you can't pull out of. It's one of those things, like once you've got that in there, it's like you are not taking the pee out of the ocean, kid."

This isn't the first time Rogan has slammed Democratic leadership over their decision to essentially prevent Biden from having to debate his fellow candidates.


In April, he and Dave Smith discussed what might happen if Biden were to get into it with the likes of JFK Jr and Williamson.

"They don't want to let RFK on a stage with Biden," Smith said. "RFK will rip that old man up!"