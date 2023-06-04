Kennedy Jr praised Twitter for allowing his campaign to have a voice, adding, "To silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic. Social media is the modern equivalent of the town square. How can democracy function if only some candidates have access to it?"
In response, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk replied: "Would you like to do a Spaces discussion with me next week?"
Chet Long, Founder and Senior Partner of Web360 Global, announced he would be hosting the upcoming Twitter Spaces event, calling it a "Presidential Town Hall," this coming Monday at 2 PM.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr announced in April that he is running as a Democrat and challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. While Kennedy Jr does have his own personal Instagram account with 11.9 thousand followers, his tweet alleges that Instagram is blocking his campaign email from setting up new accounts. Instagram's automated reply states: "Your account, or activity on it, doesn't follow Community Guidelines on account integrity and authentic identity."
In February 2021, AP News reported that Instagram banned Kennedy Jr for "repeatedly posting misinformation about vaccine safety and COVID-19." A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said, "We removed this account for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines."
Comment: Has Instagram apologized, considering that Kennedy was right on the money?
Last month Elon Musk expressed his disappointment with the DNC for not holding primary debates. Fox News reported that Musk said,
"We will do our best to support candidates from all parties, so that the public may make the most informed choice. Far too much backroom dealing seems to be happening."In May, Republican Presidential Candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy in a Twitter Space. Last year, Musk tweeted that he would support DeSantis if he ran.