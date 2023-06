© Instagram

"We will do our best to support candidates from all parties, so that the public may make the most informed choice. Far too much backroom dealing seems to be happening."

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr revealed on Thursday that when his campaign uses the TeamKennedy email address to set up accounts on Instagram, they are automatically banned from Instagram for 180 days.Kennedy Jr praised Twitter for allowing his campaign to have a voice, adding,In response, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk replied: "Would you like to do a Spaces discussion with me next week?"Chet Long, Founder and Senior Partner of Web360 Global, announced he would be hosting the upcoming Twitter Spaces event, calling it a "Presidential Town Hall," this coming Monday at 2 PM.Robert F. Kennedy Jr announced in April that he is running as a Democrat and challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. While Kennedy Jr does have his own personal Instagram account with 11.9 thousand followers, his tweet alleges that Instagram is blocking his campaign email from setting up new accounts. Instagram's automated reply states: "Your account, or activity on it, doesn't follow Community Guidelines on account integrity and authentic identity."In February 2021, AP News reported thatLast month Elon Musk expressed his disappointment with the DNC for not holding primary debates. Fox News reported that Musk said,In May, Republican Presidential Candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy in a Twitter Space. Last year, Musk tweeted that he would support DeSantis if he ran.