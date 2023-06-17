"I now speak directly on international forums, on the sidelines, from the stands, and when everyone nervously asks me about the counteroffensive: according to your military doctrine, a counteroffensive against a prepared defense can be successful only on the conditions of AI superiority.

Former adviser to the head of the Zelensky administration Alexey Arestovich in an interview with Yulia Latynina* voiced extremely unpleasant prospects for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Kiev regime.They say that the Russians are buried there terribly, and I ask-who gave them 9 months to dig in? Attention question: how long has it been since the liberation of the Kherson region, the right bank, and before the counteroffensive? Who gave it to them?