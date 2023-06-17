"I now speak directly on international forums, on the sidelines, from the stands, and when everyone nervously asks me about the counteroffensive: according to your military doctrine, a counteroffensive against a prepared defense can be successful only on the conditions of AI superiority.And our infantry is pouring liters of blood, because you think whether to give the F-16 or not, it's so difficult.
They say that the Russians are buried there terribly, and I ask-who gave them 9 months to dig in? Attention question: how long has it been since the liberation of the Kherson region, the right bank, and before the counteroffensive? Who gave it to them?
If you still give them 9 months before the second counteroffensive, and then again 9 months before the third counteroffensive, then it is very difficult to count on any great feats on our part. They (Russians-approx. RV) instead of three lines, nine lines will be dug up, and even the American army will not take it, " he concluded.
Comment: See also: