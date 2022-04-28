© Getty Images / Leisa Tyler / File



Moldova has turned down the "offer" to capture its breakaway region of Transnistria by force floated by Kiev, stating that it seeks to reintegrate the self-proclaimed republic only through political means., as well as on the basis of the principles of democratization and demilitarization of the region, [and] respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova," the country's office for reintegration told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.The statement came in response to remarks made by Alexey Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The official suggested the country was capable of "capturing" Transnistria should Chisinau formally request Kiev's help in conquering the breakaway region."Yes, [we] would have managed somehow, but this is the territory of sovereign Moldova, [it could happen] only after the appeal of the Moldovan side," he said.Arestovich's remarks garnered condemnation in Moscow as well, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing such statements as "quite provocative."The international attention towards Transnistria comes asat the building, blowing out its windows and damaging its façade.The attack wasTransnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), is a self-proclaimed state located along a narrow strip of land between the Dniester River and the Ukrainian border in the eastern part of Moldova.The region broke away from Moldova in the early 1990s shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union.