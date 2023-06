Immense scrutiny erupted across the internet on Tuesday after a video surfaced of a cross-dressing male with a mustache greeting little girls as a "fairy godmother" at Disneyland's Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.The video, which has since gone viral with more than 7 million views, shows the Disney employee named "Nick" wearing a pink and blue dress with matching makeup and welcoming little girls into the store. His title at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, which transforms kids ages 3 to 12 into princesses or knights with makeovers, is called a "Fairy Godmother's Apprentice.""I'm here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day," he said, according to the video."Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress," a user posted to Twitter, sharing the video.A flurry of opposition flooded in shortly after, with people calling for further boycotts against Disney."That boutique is a big deal for the girls when they go there. Mine went. They're having this little fantasy day and now they get greeted for this experience by a creepy man in a dress? He is immeasurably creepy just for wanting this job position in the first place," conservative activist Billboard Chris wrote."No worries that's just CinderFella," quipped another.Another user was quick to claim that the Disney employee was not a trans-identified male but rather a transvestite, which he described as a "sexual fetish.""Another reason to boycott Disney," said another."This way, cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character," the corporation said at the time