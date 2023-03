© Ted Shaffrey/Associated Press



Old-fashioned corporate Republicanism won't do in a world where the left has hijacked big business.On Monday, I signed the law ending the Walt Disney Co.'s self-governing status over 43 square miles in central Florida, an area almost as big as Miami. Disney no longer has its own government. It has to live under the same laws as Universal Studios, SeaWorld and every other company in our state and is still on the hook for the old district's municipal debt.For more than 50 years, the state of Florida put Disney on a pedestal. That all changed last year, when left-wing activists working at the company's headquarters in Burbank, Calif., pressured Disney to oppose Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act. The legislation bans classroom instruction on sexuality and gender ideology in kindergarten through third grade and requires that sex instruction in other grades be age-appropriate.The question many people asked me after the Disney face-off was: Why would a company like Disney tarnish its family-friendly brand, built up over almost 100 years, by publicly aligning itself with the fringe left's agenda to limit the rights of parents to have a say in what is taught to very young children? The answer lies in how the left has pressured big companies like Disney to use their power to advance the woke political agenda.In recent years, two factors have altered this calculation.Executives often try to placate these employees, without success. Instead, such gestures embolden the entitled employees to presume that their employer will fall into line in the next political battle. The inmates soon run the asylum.In Florida, we understand the implications of the ESG movement. We prohibited the state's pension fund managers from using ESG criteria when making investment decisions. Florida has recovered its shareholder voting rights from large asset managers and is seeking to pool its votes with other states to create a potent anti-ESG voting bloc.The regrettable upshot of the woke ascendancy is that publicly traded corporations have become combatants in battles over American politics and culture, almost invariably siding with leftist causes. It is unthinkable that large companies would side with conservative Americans on the Second Amendment, the right to life, election integrity or religious liberty.For decades, GOP elected officials have campaigned on free-market principles but governed as corporatists — supporting subsidies, tax breaks and legislative carve-outs to confer special benefits on entrenched corporate interests. But policies that benefit corporate America don't necessarily serve the interests of America's people and economy.Woke ideology is a form of cultural Marxism. Leaders must stand up and fight back when big corporations make the mistake, as Disney did, of using their economic might to advance a political agenda. We are making Florida the state where the economy flourishes because we are the state where woke goes to die.Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, is governor of Florida and author of "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."