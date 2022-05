© Disneyland/Celebrity Net Worth



"The age of Republican handouts to Big Business is over. Thanks to special copyright protections from Congress, woke corporations like Disney have earned billions while increasingly pandering to woke activists. It's time to take away Disney's special privileges and open up a new era of creativity and innovation."

"classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

Senator Josh Hawley has introduced legislation that would strip Disney of it's special long-term copyright protections that had been granted to the entertainment giant by CongressAccording to Fox News , theHawley told Fox that "woke corporations" like Disney had raked in billions of dollars due to these special copyright protections. He said:Hawley's office said thatwhich amended the Copyright Act of 1976 in 1998, to extend copyrights for corporations up to 120 years. The act, officially called theincreased the duration of copyrights by 20 years.Hawley's action comes as Disney continued to be at odds with the state of Florida, afterOpponents of the bill, including Disney, have said that theThe bill states:Following Disney's stance against the legislation, and a statement saying that the company would fight back against it,According to Fox News , around 2 dozen Republican lawmakers said that they would be opposing renewing the company's copyright on Mickey Mouse in a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek last month. That copyright is set to expire in 2024, and is arguably Disney's most famous and recognizable character.The lawmakers noted in their letter thatYet Disney's long history of lobbying on this issue suggests that is its goal."