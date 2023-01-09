© Lynne Sladky/AP



"Under the proposed legislation, Disney will no longer control its government, will live under the same laws as everyone else, will be responsible for their outstanding debts, and will pay their fair share of taxes.



"The governor is doing exactly what he said he would. Disney can no longer have its own government and own taxing authority, and Disney, not taxpayers, will have to be responsible for any financial consequences."

The state of Florida announced a plan to take control of woke Walt Disney's land once and for all.The legislature wouldaccording to a notice posted on the website of Osceola County, which is home to part of Disney World. Sources from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-Fla) office said that his intention with the legislature is toDeSantis's communication director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News that the corporate kingdom has come to an end.She added that it will ensure that Orange County cannot raise taxes on its residents and make sure thatknown as the Reedy Creek District.Lukis acknowledged that this may financially hurt Disney, but suggested that businesses in the state will be proud DeSantis stood his ground.In 2022, DeSantis signed a law terminating Disney's special governing power after the woke corporation opposed the governor's Parental Rights in Education bill.DeSantis's team vowed that everyone in Florida will be treated equally and nothing will fall on hard-working taxpayers.