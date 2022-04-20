Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has taken his battle with Disney a step further, announcing at a press briefing on Tuesday that the state's legislature will consider terminating the special status of the Reedy Creek Improvement District that administers much of Walt Disney World.DeSantis said that the special session of the state's legislature will be expanded to include considering the termination of all special districts enacted in Florida prior to 1968, according to a video of the press briefing shared by the governor on Twitter.Disney did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment."It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down," Chapek said. "I am sorry."Florida's bill, which will take effect on July 1, comes as a number of other states have passed legislation that targets LGBTQ schoolchildren. Several states have either introduced or passed bills that ban the use of gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth, including puberty blockers or gender-affirming surgeries.