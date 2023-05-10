© Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP



The Russian Foreign Ministry has called President Vladimir Zelensky a "traitor" for proposing to shift Victory Day to May 8.Ukraine may break the Soviet tradition of celebrating Victory Day on May 9 after President Vladimir Zelensky suggested holding commemorative ceremonies on May 8 instead. The idea was quickly slammed by officials in Moscow.According to the proposed bill, May 9 would cease to be a public holiday, while May 8 would become one.Lawmakers in the Verkhovna Rada have already indicated their readiness to quickly adopt the new piece of legislation promptly. The head of the ruling party's parliamentary group, David Arakhamia, wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday that he and his colleagues would begin working to "speedily adopt" the bill.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said he believed May 9 would remain a sacred day for many Ukrainians no matter what.