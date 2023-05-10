The law enforcers caught the sight of people who used to lay flowers at the sites where there used to be the Soviet monuments, but they were dismantled by the decision of the country's government. According to the police report, the detainees also demonstrated some symbols, banned in the country.
Nine cases of administrative offences were brought against the offenders, criminal proceedings were instituted against one participant.
Comment: Footage of one of the incidents:
Latvia, in becoming infected with the West's engineered Russophobia, don't appear to realise that in attempting to erase history in this manner are continuing the work of the dark forces that many of their forefathers (but not all) sought to defeat:
So perhaps Levits isn't a 'real' (Torah) Jew but a Zionist (Kabbalist) Jew.
Last year Levits "... called for the isolation of the Russian-speaking residents of the Baltic country, who oppose the political course of the state on the Russia-Ukraine war ." [Link]
No matter what beliefs the ignorant prick holds, he has made himself and his tiny nation a target.