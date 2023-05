© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry

A neo-Nazi terrorist threat could emerge from the fog of war as radicals return from the frontlines.A new assassination attempt shook Russia last week, targeting a prominent civilian figure — this time, writer Zakhar Prilepin, whose car was blown up in Nizhny Novgorod region.The hit, which Prilepin survived, is reminiscent of the incident that killed political scientist and activist Darya Dugina last year near Moscow, and also the bombing that targeted military blogger Vladlen Tartarsky and leveled a Saint Petersburg café. These attacks are similar to those routinely condemned by the West when they're committed by jihadists.Yet when asked about the incident by the Washington Post, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the incident should be taken with "a very large shaker of salt" - as though US officials weren't already fully aware of the general intention to pursue precisely such attacks. But Western officials constantly play on plausible deniability. What enables them to do so is their insistence on distinguishing between Ukraine the country, on one hand, and pro-Ukrainian agents and groups on the other.Any distinction is really just a minor detail considering that NATO allies can't even be bothered to make it themselves when it might suit them. They knowingly trained Azov battalion neo-Nazis, as Canada's Ottawa Citizen and other Western media have documented . Those soldiers had ultimately been folded into the Ukrainian army and their background was conveniently whitewashed.Furthermore, Western-supplied weapons ultimately ended up in the hands of the Islamic State ( IS, formerly ISIS ) and al-Nusra . A resounding success for a counter-terrorism operation.In French justice terms, that means they were caught red handed. All this happened so whiplash fast that if you blinked you would have missed it. So who are these guys exactly? Well, French intelligence certainly knows. They've reportedly been tracking these two specifically for a while now. One is identified unofficially in French mainstream media as "Alain V" and was previously featured in a press report on neo-Nazis in the French army. He was in the military's alpine hunter division, so he's probably a great skier. Maybe he was just over in Ukraine for some skiing with the "Snow ISIS" neo-Nazis mentored by the West.After arriving back in Paris, these two were promptly arrested for what's being described as prior admission of guilt for transport and possession of weapons, some of which they also seem to have managed to get onto the bus, having been allegedly caught outright with assault rifle magazines. Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist, and host of independently produced talk-shows in French and English. Her website can be found at rachelmarsden.com