Canberra had tried but failed to prevent the violent criminal with deep extremist ties from traveling, local media has reported.Daniel Newman, a far-right extremist and a violent criminal, has flown from Australia to Ukraine to join the fight against Russian troops, Australia's Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) newspaper reported on Thursday, citing its sources. The development coincides with efforts by Canberra to prevent violent extremists from traveling to the war-torn country to gain combat experience, SMH said.Newman first traveled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and then to Europe in February, before arriving in Ukraine this month, the report claims, adding that the man had supposedly told his associates he was planning to take up arms against Russian forces.This is allegedly Newman's second attempt to leave Australia for Ukraine, having previously sought to exit the country last year.According to the SMH, though, the authorities managed to prevent another far-right extremist and an ex-soldier, Conor Stretenovic, from flying to Europe out of concerns he might also like to fight for Ukraine. The man had his passport canceled in 2020.