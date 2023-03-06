© RT



"The West thinks in such a manner: We could not create artificial nationalism in Ukraine and push Ukrainians to fight Russians [any other way]. For a traditional society, liberal values cannot be the goal to defend. So they need something [else]. The most radical [tool] to create and promote this artificial pseudo-consciousness is nationalism ... or Ukrainian Russophobic fascism. And it is being used by the [globalist] liberals. They destroy any kind of nationalism on their [own] territories. But in Ukraine, on the other hand, they make it flourish. In the end, a Nazi paradise has been created in Ukraine."

Kiev's backers, however, ultimately don't believe it will win, the political philosopher said...The West has fostered the creeping "nazification" of Ukraine in order to make its people hostile to Russia, political philosopher and author Aleksandr Dugin has told RT. In an exclusive interview aired on Saturday, he said thatDugin said:According to Dugin,"I don't think they seriously believe in the possible victory of Ukraine," he stated.Ukraine's Azov Battalion is among the units that welcomes fighters with openly nationalist and neo-Nazi views. Ukrainian soldiers have repeatedly been filmed and photographed bearing Nazi insignia and tattoos. Russian President Vladimir Putin listed "denazification" as one of the objectives of the military operation Moscow launched in the neighboring state a year ago.Last year, Dugin's daughter, journalist Darya Dugina, was killed by a bomb planted under the car she was driving. Moscow said Ukrainian agents were behind the assassination. Kiev denied its involvement. Nevertheless, the New York Times later reported that US intelligence officials believe that the Ukrainian authorities had authorized the attack.