The Kiev regime, as a consequence of introducing martial law, has built an authoritarian regime in the country, essentially morphing into a neo-Nazi dictatorship, according to a report by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the situation with human rights in Ukraine published on Wednesday.the report said.Additionally, it is noted that following the beginning of Russia's special military operation, the Kiev regime abandoned any attempts to "create the appearance of maintaining law and order and observing human rights in the country."