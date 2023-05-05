migrants border title 42
Illegal migrants gather at the El Paso border crossing in anticipation of the end of Title 42 on May 11, 023.
On Monday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre made an absurd claim: "When it comes to illegal migration, you've seen it come down by more than 90%" under the Biden administration. And if that was the case, why did a Democrat mayor of a Texas border town declare a state of emergency?

Well, new footage from border town El Paso, Texas, shows a sobering view of a worsening migrant crisis that the Biden administration, liberal media, and progressive politicians have ignored for two years while calling anyone who pointed it out 'racist.'





"It's difficult to describe, Jim, with words... The magnitude of the number of individuals," a CNN reporter said. If CNN can no longer cover for the Biden administration, then they're in trouble...


Even MSBC has been forced to cover the migrant crisis.


El Paso is transforming into what appears to be a 'third world'-like country, primarily due to the surge in illegal border crossings.

With the upcoming expiration of Title 42, a pandemic-era border policy that allows border agents to turn migrants away on public health grounds, this will only indicate a new wave of illegal border crossings is imminent.

"El Paso mayor has declared a state of emergency. Biden is sending 1500 troops. The border has been lost," Citizen Free Press tweeted.

