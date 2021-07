© Brandon Bell/Pool via Reuters



At a joint press conference with Texas governor Greg Abbott at the U.S. border with Mexico, former president Donald Trump suggested that the border crisis could have been averted if Biden simply did "nothing."Abbott applauded the National Guard members he deployed from Texas to assist with the spiraling border crisis, stating that Texas and other states are making up for the shortfalls in border-security officers caused by the Biden administration. The Texas Department of Health and Safety has apprehended 1,000 criminals who have crossed border, some drug traffickers, the governor confirmed.Abbott alleged again that Biden administration's policies and negligence surrounding the border are responsible for the massive influx of illegal narcotics , including enormous quantities of the highly additive drug fentanyl, into the Texas mainland.To resume Trump's border wall construction, Abbott shared his plans to continue building the wall within Texas territory "just like Trump did, just like President Biden should be doing." Caroline Downey is a news writer for National Review Online. @carolinedowney_