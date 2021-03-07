Since President Biden took office in January, he has signed a slew of executive orders that reverse many of Trump's policies. One of those orders included striking down the ongoing construction of the Southern border wall.
Texas Stae Rep. Bryan Slaton has introduced legislation before the Texas house to "finish President Trump's wall in Texas." Further, the bill seeks to name the wall after Trump, according to The Texan.
Slaton said in a press release:
"President Trump fought to bring real border security and was opposed by Republicans and Democrats in Congress. While hundreds of miles of new wall were built under his leadership, the Biden administration has already ceased border wall construction.Sara A. Carter was reporting from the border this week. On Fox News' Hannity Thursday night, Carter reported that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector in Texas have been seeing 700-1,000 migrants crossing per day, some as young as 4-years-old and many unaccompanied minors.
"It is time for Texas to stand up and finish the work that President Trump started. Let's finish building the border wall now."
Moreover, according to Carter, migrants cited Biden's border policies for the reason they made the dangerous months-long journeys.
Comment: While there are many issues to consider in 'the now' and 'thereafter' (as the Trump administration did in making the decision to erect the wall) - the Biden administration is absent on any kind of thought and plan, though right on target to add chaos, lawlessness and penalty to American citizens regarding their health, income and security.