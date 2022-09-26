© wikipedia



About the Author:

Andy Biggs is a United States Representative from Arizona's Fifth Congressional District. He serves as the co-chair of the Congressional Border Security Caucus as well as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security on the House Judiciary Committee. He also serves on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and is the Vice Chair of the Congressional Western Caucus.

Nations that disintegrate suffer many pathologies, one of which is the deterioration of national territorial integrity.The Biden administration is willfully eroding our southern border and consequently facilitating the disintegration of the American state.The open border policy of Biden's regime allows individuals from virtually every country in the world to simply walk across our southern border, between the ports of entry.On a recent trip to the border I took several congressional colleagues: Representatives(R-TN),(R-CA),(R-NE), and(R-MT).As always, we observed the fence started by President Trump and abruptly halted by Biden. Gaps in the fence, at strategic locations, allow Mexican criminal organizations (cartels) to traffic people and drugs with impunity. In fact, in one location we spotted a cartel spy on a hill near a location where Biden had stopped fence construction.The lack of a fence is deeply troubling. It's why I've introduced legislation titled theso that we establishthat can be used to add more fencing quickly. We cannot wait to act on it.one afternoon. We supposed that no one would cross during the desert heat, butAnd, no doubt they were released into the interior of the United States within a few days, without a COVID test, other medical tests, and adequate vetting of their backgrounds.The remaining 89% are ultimately processed and released into the United States. This indicates that. Mycracks down on this practice and helps promote increased integrity in the asylum system.Once released, illegal aliens are flown or bussed throughout the country. They are allowed to work, go to school, and receive free medical care.Again, in Yuma, the small city's (population of about 100,000)Every day at least ten illegal aliens enter the Yuma Regional Hospital emergency room. Another four to five women enter the maternity ward. These people are illegally in the United States and are transients moving through the Yuma community.and frankly doesn't care about the financial distress being imposed on the Yuma hospital or, any medical provider in any other American community.The result has been tens of thousands of deaths throughout the country. Record amounts of drugs have been interdicted, says Biden. But, the fact thatof drugs coming into the country indicates thatWe have seen more individuals on the terrorist watch list caught. More people with violent criminal records have been arrested. More gang members, too. Many have been released into the country without restriction.Even then,Most countries either don't keep adequate or won't share criminal histories with the United States.The processing facility in Yuma is designed for 1,200 people. On the day we were there, a slow day, there were more than 2,300 people crammed in. Most would be released within 48 hours.From midnight to 8:00 am there had already been more than 600 surrenders to the Border Patrol. Yuma had been hitting more than 1,000 encounters per day for the week before we arrived. And, that's only the number of people who were apprehended. Every day thousands of people sneak into the country. An estimated one million have covertly entered America under the Biden regime.With it being so easy to enter the United States illegally under Biden, only the most nefarious of individuals, with the most malevolent intentions would feel impelled to sneak across and attempt to avoid arrest. Who might these be? Drug traffickers, terrorists, human and sex traffickers. In other words, the worst of the worst.