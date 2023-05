Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns had three meetings with Jeffrey Epstein in 2014, when the top spy official was deputy secretary of state and after Epstein was convicted of child sex exploitation, documents indicate."The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector," she said. "They had no relationship."Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan federal jail in 2019 while awaiting charges related to sex trafficking, pleaded guilty in 2009 to Florida state charges of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. He served about 13 months in a work-release program and became a registered sex offender.The outlet could not verify whether every meeting scheduled in Epstein's logs took place, and the documents are unclear about the purpose of the meetings.Madeleine Hubbard is an international correspondent for Just the News. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram