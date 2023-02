A shotgun WAS found near the body of the Clinton White House aide who killed himself on a ranch in Arkansas, the local sheriff is now saying.And more details of how cops now believe Mark Middleton killed himself have been released.In the new papers, Sergeant Keenan Carter gives a detailed explanation of how he believes Middleton - an aide who signed pedophile Jeffrey Epstein into the White House several times during Bill Clinton's presidency - took great lengths to ensure his suicide bid was successful -Carter said Middleton, 59, then pulled an eight-foot-long bench over to a tree at a point on the ranch overlooking a valley.'He stood on top of the bench and tied one end of the extension cord to a large limb of the tree and the other end around his neck.Middleton's body was discovered shortly after 1pm on May 7, 2022. But Carter believes he had killed himself more than three hours earlier as the text to his wife was timed at 9.26am.Ian Peters, the operations coordinator at the ranch, said he called the sheriff's office after noticing that Middleton's black SUV had been on site for some hours.'We began to be concerned that this person was lost or something,' Peters, 33, said in a statement.'I went into a nearby trail to the south, then heard my colleague (Sam McElroy) calling for help.'I ran towards her, and could see the officers moving towards where she was - and she was pointing towards the overlook (approx. 150ft away) asking, "Is that a human? Is that a body?'The police report was released to DailyMail.com by the Perry County sheriff's office.According to the Arkansas Times, Middleton's family said he was suffering from depression.Middleton's life in recent years was a world away from the power he enjoyed in the 1990s.Middleton denied the claims.A number of Clinton's former associates have died over the years in unexpected circumstances, including deputy White House counsel Vince Foster His 1993 death was ruled a suicide but sparked a slew of conspiracy theories about the involvement of the Clintons.After Epstein hanged himself while awaiting trial in 2019, Donald Trump retweeted conspiracy theories that Clinton was involved.Others whose deaths have been linked to the Clintons without foundation have been Seth Rich , the Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered in 2016 with no culprit having been found.