The sheriff's report on the disturbing scene where a top Bill Clinton advisor with ties to Jeffrey Epstein was found shot and hanged from a tree has finally been released, prompting sleuths to question why the death was ruled a suicide.Middleton's body was found at the Heifer Ranch, after worker Samantha McElroy called police after finding Middleton's abandoned black BMW SUV at the property.Ammunition and a gun case were found in Middleton's vehicle — butDespite the confusing details of the case, Sheriff Scott Montgomery said Middleton had apparently shot himself in the chest with a shotgun and also somehow hung himself, reported the Arkansas Times According to the outlet, the late presidential advisor's family said he "was being treated for depression" before his death.Despite unsealing the sheriff deputy's report nine months after Middleton's death, Circuit Judge Alice Gray granted a request from his family to keep the crime scene photos sealed.Middleton left the White House in February 1995. The following year, a White House investigation determined that he had "abused his access to impress business clients" leading him to be "barred from the executive mansion without senior approval," reported the Daily Mail. He has denied those accusations."Any journalists want to investigate why Mark Middleton died hanging by an electrical cord from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest?," one Twitter user wrote of the story."What the heck? How can this be a suicide? I think Mark Middleton was arkancided!," another commenter said, using a slang term to refer to someone being killed by a member of the Clinton family, who hail from Arkansas.