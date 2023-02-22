Mark Middleton, 59, was a special advisor to the former president in the 1990s, authorizing Epstein's visits to the White House seven out of the 17 times the infamous pedophile met with top government officials there. Additionally, he was also on the flight logs of Epstein's private jet. According to the Perry County sheriff's office, Middleton was found dead on May 7, 2022 with a gunshot wound to his chest and an extension cord tying his neck to a tree in Perryville, Arkansas.
As obtained by the Daily Mail, Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Lawson's firsthand report on the mysterious death claims that "I could see what at first appeared to be a man sitting near a tree, as my eyes focused better, I could see a rope of some type going from the tree limb to the male."
Middleton's body was found at the Heifer Ranch, after worker Samantha McElroy called police after finding Middleton's abandoned black BMW SUV at the property.
"I could see that he had a gunshot wound to the chest and that he had a knot tied in an extension cord that was around his neck and it was attached to the limb directly above him," Lawson added.
Ammunition and a gun case were found in Middleton's vehicle — but the weapon itself never turned up.
Despite the confusing details of the case, Sheriff Scott Montgomery said Middleton had apparently shot himself in the chest with a shotgun and also somehow hung himself, reported the Arkansas Times.
According to the outlet, the late presidential advisor's family said he "was being treated for depression" before his death.
Despite unsealing the sheriff deputy's report nine months after Middleton's death, Circuit Judge Alice Gray granted a request from his family to keep the crime scene photos sealed.
"The Court finds that since Mr. Middleton's death, the Middletons have been harassed by individuals with outlandish, hurtful, unsubstantiated, and offensive conspiracy theories regarding Mr. Middleton, his death, and his family, which have caused the Middletons immense harm and anguish," the decision reads.
"These same individuals have indicated and communicated that they will attempt to obtain the File, including Media Content depicting Mr. Middleton's body and the scene of his death, by way of an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act ("FOIA") request," the judge continued. "The purpose of this Order is to prevent further irreparable injury to the Middletons."
Middleton left the White House in February 1995. The following year, a White House investigation determined that he had "abused his access to impress business clients" leading him to be "barred from the executive mansion without senior approval," reported the Daily Mail. He has denied those accusations.
"Any journalists want to investigate why Mark Middleton died hanging by an electrical cord from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest?," one Twitter user wrote of the story.
"What the heck? How can this be a suicide? I think Mark Middleton was arkancided!," another commenter said, using a slang term to refer to someone being killed by a member of the Clinton family, who hail from Arkansas.
Other commenters pointed out that this may be another "Clinton body," referring to the theory that the politically-powerful family has had other people killed, including Epstein himself.
