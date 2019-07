© Reuters / Carlos Barria

Americans waking up to check Twitter were greeted with the trending hashtag "#ClintonBodyCount." Referencing a long-running conservative conspiracy theory, its re-emergence has of course been blamed on 'Russian bots.'The hashtag is familiar to anyone immersed in the murkier ends of American right-wing culture: think late night talk radio and dog-eared copies of 'None Dare Call it Conspiracy' passed around backwoods militia meetings.Adding to the mystery, Casolaro himself committed suicide in 1991, while working on a story supposedly involving an international cabal.Twitter sleuths joined the dots:To some, the hashtag had nothing to do with a decades-old right-wing horror story. To an army of establishment bugmen, its sudden reappearance was the work of, surprise, surprise - "Russian bots." The Democrat version of the conspiracy theory goes that Russian President Vladimir Putin was so incensed by the knockout testimony given by former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday that he cranked up the output of his "troll farms" and swamped Twitter with the hashtag as a distraction.Except the hole in that theory is that no amount of sneaky Russian meddling is needed to distract from Mueller's testimony. Stammering through answers, seemingly forgetting key details from his report, and declining to answer any questions outside its scope, Mueller did a pretty good job deflating the expectations of Democrats hoping for some new 'Russiagate' revelations.With the left and the right fighting an infowar for control of the hashtag, one commenter summed up the state of the debate. "#ClintonBodyCount is trending... Watch for people trying extra hard to convince you they know things they don't today."