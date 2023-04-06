© NY State Sex Offender Registry/AP



A plaintiff in an existing suit wants to add new charges against the bank for its alleged complicity in the late financier's sex-trafficking scheme...US media reported on Wednesday, citing a new filing in Manhattan federal court.The Monday filing referred to a recent deposition bywho runs an asset management division of the bank where Epstein was a client.According to the filing, the obstruction charge was proposed after it emerged that the bank had processed large cash withdrawals for Epstein and his associates, thus helping impede enforcement of a US anti-trafficking law and allowing Epstein to evade criminal liability.Furthermore, the filing alleged that Epstein's dealings had been "so widely known at JPMorgan that senior executives joked about Epstein's interest in young girls."over its long-lasting relationship with Epstein, which continued even after he had pleaded guilty in Florida of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute.where the late financier had a home, whileidentified by the pseudonym Jane Doe. A trial date for the two cases has been set for October.Last month, reports emerged thatover the bank's ties to Epstein. The lawsuits claim that Dimon had knowingly allowed the bank to continue working with Epstein, despite internal warnings about his illegal behavior.Epstein died in a prison cell in 2021 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. He banked at JPMorgan for 15 years, between 1998 and 2013. German banking giant