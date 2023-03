© Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

An unnamed victim of deceased child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, as well as the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands, will be allowed to file suit against JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.Epstein worked with the company between 1998 and 2013, after which most of his business went to Deutsche Bank.An earlier lawsuit from former U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George noted that JPMorgan Chase continued working with Epstein even after he pleaded guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution from a teenage girl in 2008.JPMorgan Chase filed suit against Staley earlier this month, contending that he should be held responsible for damages to the company should any claims from Doe or the U.S. Virgin Islands be upheld in court. Staley is scheduled to be deposed on Thursday."We are pleased that the U.S. Virgin Islands will continue to work alongside survivors to hold JPMorgan Chase accountable for enabling Jeffrey Epstein's heinous sex-trafficking venture," U.S. Virgin Islands Acting Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs said in a statement, according to a report from CNBC.The lawsuits against JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank come months after Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime companion of Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on multiple conspiracy and sex trafficking charges for aiding Epstein in recruiting and grooming young girls. Maxwell was accused of "normalizing" the abuse by undressing in front of a victim, discussing sexual topics with other victims, and prompting them to give "sexualized massages" to Epstein, according to a federal indictment. She allegedly tried to befriend victims by taking them on shopping excursions and asking about their lives.